Botanix Pharmaceuticals Unveils Commercial Strategy

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited (AU:BOT) has released an update.

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Ltd has released its preliminary annual report and is set to host an informative webinar detailing their commercial strategy for Sofdra™, their FDA-approved treatment for primary axillary hyperhidrosis. The online event will feature executive insights and industry expert discussions, aiming to shed light on the company’s market approach for this novel dermatological solution. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to attend the session for a deeper understanding of Botanix’s future plans.

