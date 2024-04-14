Botanix Pharmaceuticals Joins ASX All Ordinaries

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited (AU:BOT) has released an update.

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited has been included in the prestigious ASX All Ordinaries Index, a significant milestone attributed to its impressive performance and investor interest over the past year. The company’s stock surge is linked to the anticipated FDA approval of its novel underarm sweating treatment, Sofdra™, with preparations for the product launch already in motion. Botanix, a clinical dermatology company, is poised to strengthen its market presence with the expected approval and subsequent launch of Sofdra™ in late June 2024.

