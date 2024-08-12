Botala Energy Opens Share Purchase Plan

Botala Energy Ltd. (AU:BTE) has released an update.

Botala Energy Ltd. has launched a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) for eligible Australian and New Zealand shareholders, offering up to A$30,000 in ordinary shares at A$0.075 each—the same price as their recent A$850,000 placement. The SPP aims to raise around A$650,000 to fund the Serowe CBM Project, renewable energy research, general working capital, and associated costs. The offer, which excludes U.S. shareholders, opened on August 12, 2024, and will close on August 23, 2024, with shares issued ranking equally with current shares.

