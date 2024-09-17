Botala Energy Highlights Investment Risks

Botala Energy Ltd. (AU:BTE) has released an update.

Botala Energy Ltd, a company engaged in high-risk oil and gas exploration, has issued a non-disclosure document highlighting the speculative nature of investing in its ventures. The company emphasizes that the information provided is not complete and prospective investors are advised to conduct their own research. No guarantees are made regarding the accuracy or reliability of forward-looking statements, and the company disclaims any liability for losses from reliance on this document.

