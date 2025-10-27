Boston Scientific’s New Study on ESG: A Potential Game-Changer for Long-Term Weight Loss

Boston Scientific ((BSX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Boston Scientific is spearheading a new clinical study titled ‘Five PLus Year EffIcacy of Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG) for Sustained WeigHT Loss.’ The study aims to evaluate the long-term weight loss outcomes for patients who underwent ESG more than five years ago. This research is significant as it seeks to provide insights into the durability of ESG as a weight loss solution, potentially influencing treatment approaches for obesity and related conditions.

The study involves an observational cohort with no active intervention, focusing on patients’ weight loss journeys post-ESG. This approach allows for a naturalistic observation of outcomes over an extended period, providing valuable data on the procedure’s long-term efficacy.

Designed as an observational study, the research will follow a cohort model with a time perspective labeled as ‘other.’ This design choice emphasizes the study’s focus on real-world outcomes without the influence of controlled interventions, aiming to deliver authentic insights into ESG’s effectiveness.

The study is set to begin on March 19, 2025, with its primary completion date yet to be determined. The latest update was submitted on October 23, 2025, indicating ongoing preparations for participant recruitment. These timelines are crucial as they set the stage for when stakeholders can expect preliminary data and insights.

The implications of this study for Boston Scientific could be substantial, potentially enhancing investor confidence if the results demonstrate significant long-term benefits of ESG. In the competitive landscape of obesity treatments, positive outcomes could position Boston Scientific favorably against competitors, potentially impacting stock performance positively.

The study is currently not yet recruiting, with further updates available on the ClinicalTrials portal, indicating that the research is actively progressing towards its commencement.

