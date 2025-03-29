Boston Omaha Corporation Reports Mixed 2024 Financial Results

Boston Omaha Corporation ( (BOC) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Boston Omaha Corporation presented to its investors.

Boston Omaha Corporation is a public holding company with diverse operations in outdoor advertising, broadband telecommunications, surety insurance, and asset management. The company recently released its financial results for the fiscal year 2024, highlighting a mixed performance across its business segments.

In 2024, Boston Omaha Corporation reported total revenues of $108.3 million, up from $96.3 million in 2023, driven by growth in billboard rentals, broadband services, and premiums earned. Despite the revenue increase, the company faced a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $1.3 million, a significant improvement from the $7 million loss in 2023. This improvement was partly due to a $17 million unrealized gain on Sky Harbour warrants and other investment income.

The company also experienced a cash inflow from operations of $21.2 million, compared to $16.1 million in the previous year. However, unrestricted cash and investments decreased to $41.7 million from $71.3 million in 2023. The company repurchased 111,323 shares of its Class A common stock for $1.6 million, reflecting its ongoing commitment to shareholder value.

Looking ahead, Boston Omaha Corporation remains focused on leveraging its diversified portfolio to navigate market challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities. The management is committed to enhancing shareholder value through strategic investments and operational efficiencies.

