Boston Omaha Announces Q2 2024 Results at Annual Meeting

Boston Omaha Corporation is set to share its second-quarter financial results for 2024 during its Annual Meeting on September 20, 2024, through a comprehensive slide presentation. While the presentation will also be accessible on the company’s website, it won’t be considered officially filed for legal purposes, indicating it’s more of an informational resource for shareholders and interested parties.

