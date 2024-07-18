Boston International Holdings Nears Major Stake Sale

Boston International Holdings (GB:BIH) has released an update.

Boston International Holdings PLC (BIH) has signed a preliminary letter of intent with Linkvalue Investment Limited for a major investment that would give the latter a 51% stake in BIH, with an expected completion by the end of August 2024. The £306,000 deal is contingent upon shareholder approval and the successful negotiation of a definitive Subscription Agreement. BIH’s shares will remain suspended, as the company also works towards finalizing its overdue annual report.

