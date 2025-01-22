Bossini Updates on Share Options and Compliance with Takeovers Code

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Bossini International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0592) ) has provided an announcement.

Bossini International Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda, announced the lapse of 3,000,000 share options from their 2023 Share Option Scheme, reducing the total number of outstanding options from 168,118,814 to 165,118,814. This update affects the company’s securities structure and requires disclosure from associates regarding dealings in securities, in compliance with the Takeovers Code, highlighting the importance of transparency and regulatory adherence in the company’s operations.

More about Bossini International Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: -2.73%

Average Trading Volume: 1,194,475

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$355.5M

