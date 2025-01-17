Bosideng to Renew Key Service and Lease Agreements, Anticipating Growth

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Bosideng International Holdings ( (HK:3998) ) has issued an update.

Bosideng International Holdings Limited has announced its intention to renew its Framework Integrated Service Agreement and Supplemental Lease Agreement, extending them for another three years to ensure compliance with the Listing Rules. This renewal reflects Bosideng’s anticipation of continued growth in service demand and increased utilization of property management services, influenced by inflation and the expansion of services provided by the Parent Group, including a new hotel developed in 2023.

More about Bosideng International Holdings

Bosideng International Holdings Limited operates in the apparel industry, providing clothing and related products, primarily focusing on producing down jackets and winter clothing.

YTD Price Performance: -3.33%

Average Trading Volume: 30,145

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $5.36B

