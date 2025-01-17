Bosideng Renews Framework Manufacturing Agreement to Enhance Operations

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Bosideng International Holdings ( (HK:3998) ) has shared an announcement.

Bosideng International Holdings Limited has announced the renewal of its Framework Manufacturing Outsourcing and Agency Agreement with its Parent Group. This new agreement outlines the continuation of outsourcing the manufacturing of down apparel and related materials, allowing the Parent Group to provide labor and facilities while Bosideng provides raw materials and product designs. The agreement ensures transparency in cost estimation and allows Bosideng the flexibility to seek other manufacturers if more favorable terms are available. The renewal is subject to shareholder approval and adheres to Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing rules, reflecting the company’s commitment to maintaining efficient operations and competitive positioning in the apparel industry.

More about Bosideng International Holdings

Bosideng International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of down apparel. The company operates within the clothing industry and focuses on the production of branded down apparel and original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, catering primarily to the Chinese market.

YTD Price Performance: -3.33%

Average Trading Volume: 30,145

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $5.36B

