Bosideng International Holdings Sets Guidelines for Nomination Committee

Bosideng International Holdings ( (HK:3998) ) has provided an update.

Bosideng International Holdings Limited has outlined the terms of reference and modus operandi for its Nomination Committee, which is responsible for formulating nomination policies, reviewing board diversity, and assessing the independence of directors. The Committee will meet at least annually to ensure the board’s structure and composition align with the company’s corporate strategy and diversity objectives, impacting the company’s governance and strategic planning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3998) stock is a Buy with a HK$6.40 price target.

Average Trading Volume: 24,826,420

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$54.06B

