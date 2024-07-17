Borregaard ASA Posts Solid Q2 Results Amid Challenges

Borregaard ASA (GB:0QB7) has released an update.

Borregaard ASA reported a slight decrease in operating revenues and EBITDA in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, with earnings per share also falling. The BioSolutions sector showed strong performance with improved product mix and reduced energy costs, while BioMaterials suffered from lower sales prices and increased wood costs. Overall, the company maintained a solid result despite negative net currency effects and cost inflation pressures.

