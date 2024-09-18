Borregaard ASA Outlines Growth and Innovation Strategies

Borregaard ASA (GB:0QB7) has released an update.

Borregaard ASA highlights its continuing specialisation journey and diversified growth strategies at its Capital Markets Day (CMD) in Oslo, with a focus on sustainability and market-driven innovation in BioSolutions and BioMaterials. The company’s leadership, including the President and CEO along with executive vice presidents, will discuss strategic priorities, market opportunities, and financial performance, emphasizing Borregaard’s solid financial platform for accelerated growth.

