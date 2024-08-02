Borr Drilling to Unveil Q2 2024 Financial Results

Borr Drilling (BORR) has released an update.

Borr Drilling Limited is set to announce its Q2 2024 financial results after market close on August 14, 2024, with a follow-up webcast and conference call scheduled for August 15. Investors and interested parties can access the earnings report and presentation on the company’s website and join the discussion through a webcast link or a pre-registration conference call. A replay of the call will also be available for those who cannot attend the live event.

