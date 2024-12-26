Borr Drilling Advances in Share Repurchase Program

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

The latest announcement is out from Borr Drilling ( (BORR) ).

Borr Drilling initiated the second phase of its share repurchase program, buying back 2,279,305 shares at an average price of USD 3.763 per share, amounting to USD 8,575,975. This move is part of a broader strategy to repurchase USD 20 million worth of shares by the end of 2024, impacting its market presence and shareholder value by representing 1.80% of the total issued shares.

Borr Drilling is a company in the oil and gas industry, primarily focused on offshore drilling services. It operates in global markets, providing drilling services for oil companies across various regions.

YTD Price Performance: -46.49%

Average Trading Volume: 3,621,728

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $975.1M

