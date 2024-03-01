BorgWarner Appoints Amy Kulikowski as New VP and CAO

The latest announcement is out from BorgWarner (BWA).

BorgWarner Inc. has announced the appointment of Amy B. Kulikowski as the new Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, effective immediately. She brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously held executive positions at Cooper Standard Holdings Inc. and Delphi Technologies PLC. To facilitate her transition, the company has offered her an incentive package that includes a one-time restricted stock award worth $300,000 and a $250,000 cash bonus, with structured vesting and payment schedules.

