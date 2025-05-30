Borgosesia S.p.A. Completes Second Bond Subscription Period

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Borgosesia S.p.A. ( (IT:BO) ) just unveiled an update.

Borgosesia S.p.A. has concluded the second subscription period for its bond loan ‘Borgosesia 2025-2028 TV’, raising a total of Euro 10.875 million, with new bonds subscribed for Euro 4.955 million. The company may open a third subscription period to reach the maximum bond loan amount of Euro 20 million, depending on planned investment activities. The bonds, listed on Euronext Access Milan, offer a variable interest rate tied to the 3-Month Euribor plus 400 basis points annually, with the first coupon payment scheduled for June 30, 2025.

More about Borgosesia S.p.A.

The Borgosesia Group, listed on Euronext Milan through Borgosesia S.p.A., specializes in managing alternative assets. It focuses on special situations such as corporate crises and opportunities like generational transitions, aiming to recover value. The Group operates through two divisions: Borgosesia Real Estate, which enhances real estate investments, and Borgosesia Alternative, which manages financial engineering operations.

Average Trading Volume: 45,313

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €22.67M

