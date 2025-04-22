Borealis Mining to Begin Gold Production in June 2025; Appoints Robert Buchan as Chairman

Borealis Mining Company Limited ( (TSE:BOGO) ) has provided an update.

Borealis Mining Company Limited is set to commence gold production at its Borealis Gold Project in Nevada, with operations starting on June 9, 2025. The company has appointed Robert Buchan as Non-Executive Chairman, who brings extensive experience in building mining companies. The project involves processing a significant stockpile of mineralized material, with first gold pour expected by the end of July 2025. The operational strategy includes cost-saving measures such as a two-stage crushing process and plans for resuming open-pit mining by Q4 2025, aligning with high gold prices and promising a steady revenue stream.

Borealis Mining Company Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold production. The company is engaged in the development of the Borealis Gold Project located in the Walker Lane trend of Nevada, aiming to leverage its fully permitted and built operations to exploit a robust gold-laden stockpile.

