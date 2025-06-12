Borders & Southern Petroleum Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from Borders & Southern Petroleum ( (GB:BOR) ).

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc announced that all resolutions were passed at their Annual General Meeting. The resolutions included the adoption of the 2024 accounts, approval of the Directors’ Remuneration Report, re-appointment of BDO LLP as auditor, re-election of Sean Guest as a Director, authority to allot relevant securities, and disapplication of shareholder’s pre-emption rights. This successful AGM indicates strong shareholder support and positions the company for continued exploration and development activities in the Falkland Islands.

More about Borders & Southern Petroleum

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc is an independent oil and gas exploration company based in London, listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM under the ticker BOR. The company focuses on exploration and appraisal assets offshore the Falkland Islands, holding a 100% interest in three production licenses in the South Falkland Basin, covering nearly 10,000 square kilometers. It has made a significant gas condensate discovery and has acquired extensive 3D seismic data.

Average Trading Volume: 1,620,912

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £59.71M

