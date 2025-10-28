Boralex Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Boralex Inc Cl A ( (TSE:BLX) ) has shared an update.

Boralex Inc. announced the appointment of Ted Di Giorgio to its Board of Directors, highlighting his extensive financial expertise and leadership experience in various industries. This strategic addition is expected to enhance the board’s capabilities, supporting Boralex’s ongoing growth and reinforcing its position as a leader in the renewable energy sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:BLX) stock is a Hold with a C$28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Boralex Inc Cl A stock, see the TSE:BLX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:BLX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BLX is a Neutral.

Boralex Inc Cl A’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance challenges, including declining revenue and negative cash flow. Technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, and valuation metrics are unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio. The earnings call provided some positive insights into growth initiatives and corporate responsibility, but these are overshadowed by financial and market challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:BLX stock, click here.

More about Boralex Inc Cl A

Boralex Inc. is a leading provider of renewable energy, specializing in onshore wind power, with a significant presence in Canada, France, the United States, and development projects in the United Kingdom. The company has expanded its installed capacity by over 50% in the past five years to 3.2 GW and is actively involved in wind, solar, and storage projects totaling 8.2 GW, emphasizing sustainable growth and corporate social responsibility.

Average Trading Volume: 357,066

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.85B

For detailed information about BLX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue