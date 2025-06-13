Boralex Appoints New Executive VP for North America

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from Boralex Inc Cl A ( (TSE:BLX) ).

Boralex Inc. has announced the appointment of Robin Deveaux as Executive Vice President and General Manager for North America, succeeding Hugues Girardin, who will retire at the end of 2025. Deveaux, with over 20 years of experience in renewable energy, is expected to lead the company as it prepares to unveil its 2030 Strategy, continuing the legacy of growth and community engagement established by Girardin.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:BLX) stock is a Hold with a C$38.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Boralex Inc Cl A stock, see the TSE:BLX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:BLX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BLX is a Neutral.

Boralex’s overall stock score is driven by solid revenue growth and strong operating performance, yet hindered by high leverage and declining profitability. Technical analysis suggests a neutral to positive trend, but valuation concerns due to an extremely high P/E ratio weigh heavily. The recent earnings call highlighted both strategic advancements and operational challenges.

More about Boralex Inc Cl A

Boralex Inc. is a leading provider of affordable renewable energy, with a significant presence in the Canadian market and recognized as France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power. The company also operates in the United States and has development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, Boralex has increased its installed capacity by more than 50% to 3.2 GW and is actively working on a portfolio of over 8 GW in wind, solar, and storage projects.

Average Trading Volume: 332,082

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$3.31B

