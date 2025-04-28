Boozt AB Launches SEK 200 Million Share Repurchase Program

Boozt AB ( (SE:BOOZT) ) has shared an announcement.

Boozt AB has announced a SEK 200 million share repurchase program as part of its strategy to adjust its capital structure and finance potential acquisitions. This initiative is a continuation of Boozt’s plan to return SEK 800 million to shareholders following its Nasdaq Copenhagen listing, with the completion timeline potentially extending to four years due to market conditions.

Boozt AB is a company operating in the e-commerce industry, primarily focusing on online retail. It offers a wide range of fashion and lifestyle products, targeting customers in the Nordic market.

YTD Price Performance: -36.30%

Average Trading Volume: 153,104

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK5.23B

