Boom Logistics Ltd Updates on Securities Buy-Back Program

Boom Logistics Ltd ( (AU:BOL) ) has issued an update.

Boom Logistics Ltd has announced an update regarding its ongoing buy-back program, which involves the repurchase of its ordinary fully paid securities. The company has bought back a total of 166,880 securities before the previous day and an additional 6,126 securities on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BOL) stock is a Buy with a A$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Boom Logistics Ltd stock, see the AU:BOL Stock Forecast page.

More about Boom Logistics Ltd

YTD Price Performance: 3.02%

Average Trading Volume: 69,790

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$56.6M

