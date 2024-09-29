Boom Logistics Continues Aggressive Share Buy-back

Boom Logistics Ltd (AU:BOL) has released an update.

Boom Logistics Limited has reported an update on its stock buy-back program, revealing that an additional 84,089 fully paid ordinary shares were repurchased on the previous day, adding to the total of 14,016,855 shares bought back to date. This daily notification serves as an amendment to previous announcements, underscoring the company’s ongoing commitment to the buy-back initiative.

