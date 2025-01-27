BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Reports Strong Q2 Financial Results

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED ( (JP:9278) ) just unveiled an announcement.

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED reported a significant financial performance improvement for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending May 31, 2025. The company saw a 7.3% increase in net sales and notable growth in operating and ordinary profits compared to the same period last year. This positive financial outcome reflects the company’s robust operational strategies and positions it favorably within its industry, potentially benefiting stakeholders and enhancing market confidence.

More about BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the retail industry. The company specializes in the sale and purchase of pre-owned books, CDs, DVDs, and other related products, focusing on both Japanese and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: -11.11%

Average Trading Volume: 92,830

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen23.32B

