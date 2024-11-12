BOOKOFF Group Enhances Controls Amid Misconduct Findings

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (JP:9278) has released an update.

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED has announced measures to prevent recurrence of misconduct following an investigation revealing fictitious purchases and inappropriate inventory management at its subsidiaries. The company plans to strengthen operational rules, enhance internal controls, and review personnel evaluation criteria to avoid similar incidents in the future. These actions aim to restore trust among shareholders and stakeholders.

