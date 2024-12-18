Booking Holdings Extends Former CFO’s Part-Time Role

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Booking Holdings ( (BKNG) ) has provided an update.

Booking Holdings Inc. has extended the part-time employment of its former CFO, David I. Goulden, as Executive Vice President of Finance from January 1, 2025, to March 31, 2025. During this period, Goulden will receive an annualized base salary of $315,000 but will not be eligible for cash bonuses or equity award vesting beyond this timeframe, impacting his compensation structure and the company’s executive management continuity.

More about Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings Inc. is a company operating in the travel services industry, primarily offering online booking services for travel reservations including accommodations, airline tickets, and rental cars. It focuses on the global market, connecting consumers with travel providers through its various platforms.

YTD Price Performance: 46.61%

Average Trading Volume: 220,930

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $170.6B

