Bonterra Resources Boosts Marketing and Incentivizes Team

Bonterra Resources (TSE:BTR) has released an update.

Bonterra Resources Inc. has engaged Machai Capital Inc. for a three-month digital marketing campaign, compensated with company shares, to enhance its market presence. In a move to incentivize its team, Bonterra has also granted stock options for nearly 2 million shares to employees, officers, and directors. The company continues to focus on gold exploration in Quebec, with a significant earn-in and joint venture agreement with Osisko Mining Inc. to advance its key projects.

