Bonny International’s Controlling Shareholder Pledges Shares as Loan Guarantee

Bonny International Holding Ltd. ( (HK:1906) ) just unveiled an update.

Bonny International Holding Limited, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, announced that its controlling shareholder, Maximax Holding Corporation, has pledged 550,099,285 ordinary shares as a guarantee for a loan provided to a company controlled by Mr. Jin Guojun. This pledge represents approximately 37.39% of the issued share capital and is not intended to provide any guarantees for Bonny International’s debts or obligations.

More about Bonny International Holding Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 17.86%

Average Trading Volume: 8,524,406

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$485.5M

