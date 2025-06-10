Bonny International Announces Lease Agreement for Zhejiang Factory

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Bonny International Holding Ltd. ( (HK:1906) ) just unveiled an update.

Bonny International Holding Ltd. announced a connected transaction involving a lease agreement between its subsidiary, Zhejiang Bonny, and Zhejiang Hongliu, a company indirectly owned by the son of Bonny’s controlling shareholder. The lease agreement, effective from December 2025 to November 2028, involves a factory in Yiwu City, Zhejiang, to be used as a printing and dyeing facility. The transaction, valued at approximately RMB4,070,000, is recognized as a right-of-use asset under HKFRS 16 and is subject to reporting and announcement requirements under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules.

More about Bonny International Holding Ltd.

Bonny International Holding Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on printing and dyeing services. The company is involved in providing factory premises for such operations, particularly in Zhejiang, China.

Average Trading Volume: 6,110,150

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$522.2M

For detailed information about 1906 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.