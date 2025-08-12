BONESUPPORT’s CERAMENT G Gains NTAP Approval from CMS

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB ( (SE:BONEX) ) just unveiled an update.

BONESUPPORT announced that the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved CERAMENT G for a New Technology Add-On Payment (NTAP) for treating open fractures, effective October 1, 2025. This approval allows hospitals to receive additional reimbursement, potentially impacting the company’s market presence and offering financial benefits to healthcare providers using their products.

BONESUPPORT is a company based in Lund, Sweden, specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes that remodel to the patient’s own bone and can elute drugs. The company is recognized for its patented technology platform and conducts clinical studies to demonstrate the clinical and economic benefits of its products.

Average Trading Volume: 191,426

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK20.44B

