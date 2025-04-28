BONESUPPORT Announces Leadership Transition with New CEO Appointment

An announcement from BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB ( (SE:BONEX) ) is now available.

BONESUPPORT has announced a leadership transition with Emil Billbäck stepping down as CEO to become a Senior Advisor, and Torbjörn Sköld taking over as CEO effective September 1, 2025. This change is expected to continue the company’s growth trajectory, leveraging Sköld’s extensive experience in MedTech and orthopedics to further enhance BONESUPPORT’s market position and innovation in bone injury management.

BONESUPPORT is a leading company in the orthobiologics industry, specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes. These products are designed to remodel into the patient’s own bone and have the capability of eluting drugs. The company is based in Lund, Sweden, and focuses on transforming outdated standards of care with evidence-based innovation.

YTD Price Performance: -20.24%

Average Trading Volume: 361

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.16B

