BONESUPPORT Announces CEO Transition to Drive Future Growth

BONESUPPORT announces a leadership transition with Emil Billbäck stepping down as CEO to become a Senior Advisor, while Torbjörn Sköld will assume the CEO role starting September 1, 2025. This change is expected to leverage Sköld’s extensive experience in MedTech and leadership to further advance the company’s mission of transforming bone injury care. The transition is seen as a strategic move to continue the company’s growth trajectory and strengthen its market position.

BONESUPPORT is a leading company in the orthobiologics industry, specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes. These products are designed to remodel to the patient’s own bone and have the capability of eluting drugs. The company is based in Lund, Sweden, and reported net sales of SEK 899 million in 2024.

