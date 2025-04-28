BONESUPPORT Announces CEO Transition to Drive Future Growth

BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB ( (SE:BONEX) ) just unveiled an update.

BONESUPPORT Holding AB has announced a leadership transition with Emil Billbäck stepping down as CEO to become a Senior Advisor, while Torbjörn Sköld will take over as CEO starting September 1, 2025. This change is expected to leverage Sköld’s extensive experience in MedTech and orthopedics to further advance the company’s mission and market position. Billbäck’s tenure saw the company grow into a profitable and fast-growing entity, and his continued involvement as a Senior Advisor is anticipated to support Sköld in maintaining the company’s trajectory of innovation and growth.

BONESUPPORT is a leading company in the orthobiologics industry, known for developing and commercializing innovative injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes. These products are designed to remodel to the patient’s own bone and have the capability of eluting drugs. The company, based in Lund, Sweden, focuses on transforming outdated standards of care with evidence-based innovations and has achieved significant growth, with net sales amounting to SEK 899 million in 2024.

