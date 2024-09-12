Bon Natural Life Announces New Share Purchase Deal

Bon Natural Life (BON) has released an update.

Bon Natural Life Ltd. has entered into a share purchase agreement with White Lion Capital, LLC, effective September 9, 2024. Under the agreement terms, Bon Natural Life may sell up to $10 million worth of newly issued shares to White Lion Capital, subject to certain conditions and limitations. This strategic financial move is designed to facilitate the company’s growth, with provisions for registered sales and additional securities exemptions.

