Bon Natural Life Announces Board Resignation

An update from Bon Natural Life ( (BON) ) is now available.

Bon Natural Life Limited announced the resignation of its Director and Co-Chairman, Pijun Liu, from the board of directors as of December 17, 2024. The company clarified that there was no disagreement with Mr. Liu regarding the company’s operations, policies, or practices, suggesting stability in its ongoing strategic direction.

More about Bon Natural Life

YTD Price Performance: -68.89%

Average Trading Volume: 21,239

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.67M

