Boliden AB Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results Amidst Market Volatility

Boliden AB ( (SE:BOL) ) has issued an announcement.

Boliden AB reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, driven by robust mine production and significant cash flow despite ongoing major investments. The company achieved record mine production in Aitik and Garpenberg, although the copper grade at Aitik was at an all-time low. Boliden’s zinc production reached a milestone, and the company is optimistic about the imminent ramp-up of the Odda expansion, which is expected to enhance competitiveness and profitability. However, potential higher tax levels in Finland could impact operations at Kevitsa, and the company remains focused on factors within its control amidst market volatility.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:BOL) stock is a Hold with a SEK338.00 price target.

Boliden AB is a prominent player in the mining and smelting industry, focusing on the production of base and precious metals. The company operates mines and smelters in Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Ireland, with a significant emphasis on zinc, copper, gold, and silver production. Boliden is committed to sustainable operations and plays a crucial role in Europe’s metal supply chain.

