Boliden AB Publishes 2024 Government Payments Report

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Boliden AB ( (SE:BOL) ) has provided an update.

Boliden AB has released its 2024 report on payments to government agencies in Sweden, Finland, and Ireland, as required by Swedish law. This report, which pertains to the company’s extractive industry operations, highlights Boliden’s compliance with legal obligations and reflects its commitment to transparency in its financial dealings with government entities.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:BOL) stock is a Sell with a SEK300.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Boliden AB stock, see the SE:BOL Stock Forecast page.

More about Boliden AB

Boliden AB is a leading European producer of sustainable metals, operating in exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling. With a workforce of around 8,000 employees, the company generates annual revenues of approximately SEK 90 billion and is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Large Cap segment.

Average Trading Volume: 1,291,720

Current Market Cap: SEK88.74B

See more insights into BOL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.