Boliden AB Completes Strategic Share Repurchase

Boliden AB ( (SE:BOL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Boliden AB has completed a repurchase of 130,000 treasury shares to support its long-term share savings program for 2025/2028, with a total transaction value of SEK 53,498,770. This strategic move aligns with regulatory compliance and enhances the company’s ability to deliver shares to program participants, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

Boliden AB is a leading European producer of sustainable metals, operating in exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling. With approximately 8,000 employees and annual revenues of around SEK 90 billion, the company is listed in the Large Cap segment of NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

