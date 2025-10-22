Boliden AB Announces Share Repurchase Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Boliden AB ( (SE:BOL) ) is now available.

Boliden AB’s Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to 130,000 shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, amounting to a maximum of SEK 60 million. This move aims to ensure the future delivery of shares to participants in the company’s long-term share savings program for 2025/2028. The repurchase will be conducted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB and will adhere to the Market Abuse Regulation and the Safe Harbour Regulation, with specific conditions regarding the timing, volume, and pricing of the repurchases.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:BOL) stock is a Hold with a SEK338.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Boliden AB stock, see the SE:BOL Stock Forecast page.

More about Boliden AB

Boliden AB is a leading European producer of sustainable metals, operating in the sectors of exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling. The company is committed to being the most climate-friendly and respected metal provider globally, with a workforce of around 8,000 employees and annual revenues of approximately SEK 90 billion. Boliden’s shares are listed in the Large Cap segment of NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 976,546

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK118.8B

