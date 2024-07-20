Boldtek Holdings Faces S$422K Legal Demand

Boldtek Holdings Limited (SG:5VI) has released an update.

Boldtek Holdings Limited, currently under judicial management, announced it received a Letter of Demand from Huttons Asia Pte Ltd for an alleged debt of S$422,305.00 through its subsidiary NNB 8 Development Pte Ltd. While seeking legal advice, the company has promised to keep the market updated in compliance with SGX Catalist Listing Rules, reminding stakeholders that trading of its shares remains suspended since January 2023.

