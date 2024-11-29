Boldtek Holdings Completes Share Sale Amid Liquidation

Boldtek Holdings Limited (SG:5VI) has released an update.

Boldtek Holdings Limited, currently in compulsory liquidation, has completed the sale of its shares in Boldtek Projects Pte. Ltd. to Mr. Yee Wei Meng for S$230,000. With this sale, Boldtek Projects is no longer a subsidiary of the company. Despite the suspension of Boldtek’s trading shares since January 2023, stakeholders are encouraged to stay informed and seek professional advice regarding their investment decisions.

