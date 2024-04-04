Bold Ventures to Spotlight Exploration Future

Bold Ventures (TSE:BOL) has released an update.

Bold Ventures Inc. will showcase their gold and critical minerals exploration projects at the Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase on April 23, 2024, highlighting their readiness for multiple drill programs. The company has been focusing on commodities crucial to the future of mineral exploration, such as copper for electric vehicle batteries and gold, whose market trend is robust. With years of expertise in exploring battery metals and a promising outlook from the Ring of Fire region, Bold Ventures is positioned for substantial growth in the coming years.

