Boku Inc. Executes Share Buyback Strategy

Boku Inc., a prominent mobile payment solutions provider, has just announced the repurchase of 200,000 common shares through Peel Hunt LLP as part of its ongoing Buyback Programme. This strategic move will see these shares held in treasury and comes after the initial announcement of the buyback on 8 June 2023. Post-purchase, Boku’s total issued share capital consists of over 301 million shares, with the total number of voting rights standing at approximately 300.5 million.

