Boku Inc. Completes Share Buyback Program

Boku Inc. has completed a share buyback program, purchasing 165,000 shares to be held in treasury, which is part of a larger initiative that began in November 2024. This move reduces the total voting rights to 296,579,704 and reflects Boku’s strategic financial management aimed at enhancing shareholder value.

Boku Inc. is a leading global provider of mobile payment solutions, offering a mobile-first payments network that includes mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes. The company serves over 7.5 billion mobile payment accounts through a single integration and is trusted by major global companies such as Amazon, Google, and Netflix. Founded in 2008, Boku is headquartered in London, UK, with a presence in multiple countries worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: -15.66%

Average Trading Volume: 932,969

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £455.5M

