Boku, Inc. Announces Total Voting Rights and Share Capital Update

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

BOKU ( (GB:BOKU) ) has issued an announcement.

Boku, Inc. has announced its total voting rights and share capital as of May 30, 2025, with 303,110,613 common shares issued and 296,468,131 voting rights available, following the deduction of treasury shares. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their interests in the company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, impacting how they manage their investments and voting power.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BOKU) stock is a Buy with a £216.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BOKU stock, see the GB:BOKU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BOKU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BOKU is a Outperform.

BOKU’s overall stock score is 78.2, driven by strong financial performance and positive corporate events that reflect strategic management and shareholder support. Technical analysis suggests bullish momentum but warns of potential overbought conditions. Valuation remains a concern with a high P/E ratio, indicating risk if growth expectations are not met.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BOKU stock, click here.

More about BOKU

Boku, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobile payment solutions, offering a mobile-first payments network that includes mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payment schemes. The company serves over 7.5 billion mobile payment accounts through a single integration and is trusted by major global companies such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft. Founded in 2008, Boku is headquartered in London, UK, with a presence in multiple countries worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 1,054,503

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £570.9M

See more insights into BOKU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.