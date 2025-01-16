Bojun Education’s AGM Resolutions Unanimously Approved

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Bojun Education Company Limited ( (HK:1758) ) has provided an announcement.

Bojun Education Company Limited announced the successful outcome of its annual general meeting held on January 16, 2025, where all proposed resolutions were unanimously approved by shareholders. These resolutions included the re-election of directors, authorization for the board to fix directors’ remuneration, the re-appointment of auditors, and granting mandates for issuing and repurchasing shares, indicating strong shareholder support and strategic alignment for future operations.

More about Bojun Education Company Limited

Bojun Education Company Limited is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and operates within the education sector. The company is publicly traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the stock code 1758.

YTD Price Performance: 6.25%

Average Trading Volume: 660,744

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$224.9M

