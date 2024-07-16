Bois Sauvage Executes Share Buyback Plan

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage (GB:0O9C) has released an update.

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage has actively repurchased its own shares on the NYSE Euronext Brussels, with a total of 29,716 shares bought since October 2, 2023, for €7,784,743.01. During the week of July 8 to July 12, 2024, the company acquired 671 shares at an average price of €263.3994 per share. This strategic move demonstrates the company’s commitment to managing its share capital efficiently.

