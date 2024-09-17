Bois Sauvage Continues Share Buyback Strategy

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage (GB:0O9C) has released an update.

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage has actively bought back its own shares on NYSE Euronext Brussels, reaching a total of 34,233 shares acquired since October 2023, representing 2.1% of its total shares for €8,994,185.01. During the week of September 9 to 13, 2024, the company purchased 488 shares at an average price of €261.25, summing up to €127,492 excluding fees.

